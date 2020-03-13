ECSO finds missing teen with Autism

Austin Prescott (Source: Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | March 12, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 9:42 PM

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Austin Prescott has been located.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen with Autism who is believed to be in danger if not located.

Austin Prescott, 15, was last seen just before 7 p.m. Thursday, leaving his home off Old Louisville Road. Austin is 5′5″ and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green fleece and jeans, with a black backpack.

If you have any information, call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912.754.3449.

