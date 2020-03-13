Effingham County event not deterred by coronavirus fears

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past couple days, we’ve seen plenty cancellations of events both locally and nationally.
But in Effingham County their pushing ahead with what they hope will be a good distraction for the public and a great way to highlight one of their cities.
Friday two blocks of Laurel Street in Downtown Springfield were closed down to traffic and opened up to the public for a fun night out and a chance to highlight Effingham County and the City of Springfield.
“We’ve had about seven months of planning to put this event on tonight and we’re super excited,” said James Carlson of Carlson Events and Local on Laurel.
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, City of Springfield and Local on Laurel teaming for “A Night in Effingham.”
“This year we’re doing it even bigger,” said Springfield Mayor Barton Alderman.
Outside, closing down the street, bringing in live music, food, drinks and fun for the whole family all for free.
Then for a small price you can try “A Taste of Effingham” inside the Local on Laurel.
A jam-packed night Mayor Alderman hopes leaves a lasting impression.
“We hope that as people park and walk past some of these shops they’ll say, ‘that looks like something I’d like to come back to see.’”
Although they’ve spent months planning, as with many events right now there was one thing they couldn’t have anticipated, the Coronavirus.
Something that has been the minds of almost everyone.
Including theirs.
Which is why they’ve added multiple hand washing and sanitizing stations both inside and outside.
Mayor Alderman issuing a warning to the elderly or poor in health.
“It may be best if they did avoid a gathering like this, but for the young healthy people like me I don’t think there’s any problem.”
But regardless they’re hoping for a big Night in Effingham.
With a large well-spaced out crowd suggests Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andrew Cripps.
“People can mix and mingle and also keep their social spacing.”
“A Night in Effingham” runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and is completely free.
“A Taste of Effingham” also starts at 6 p.m. Friday but will wrap up by 8 p.m. and there is a cost to get in.
