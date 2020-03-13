Friday: Warm Day, Ahead of a Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy and mild this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s around the Savannah Metro; slightly cooler in outlying areas away from the beach. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute. Patchy fog is possible.
Temperatures warm into the upper 70s, to near 80°, by lunch-time and peak in the low to mid-80s this afternoon with an isolated shower, or two, roaming the area.
A cold front gradually sinks southward, into our area, over the next few days. The northern-half of the area will feel cooler Weekend temperatures, while communities south of the Altamaha River still soar into the 80s.
Everyone cools Monday, into Tuesday. In fact, Monday may be chilly, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Isolated weekend rain is possible; especially Sunday.
Scattered rain is likely Monday and Tuesday.
