Georgia lawmakers OK $100 million for virus, other spending

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers agreed that Gov. Brian Kemp can spend $100 million to combat COVID-19.
The House and Senate voted Thursday for midyear budget adjustments that shift the money from Georgia’s $2.8 billion in reserves to Kemp’s emergency fund. Officials say the money would be used to match federal funding and other state spending.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England says an additional $5 million is also provided to rural hospitals to cover expenses associated with the new coronavirus.
Despite the new money, the plan still cuts $159 million from other spending in the state budget year that runs through June 30.
