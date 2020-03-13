Gov. Brian Kemp to declare first ever public health emergency in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is issuing a public health emergency for the state.
The governor will make this declaration on Saturday, March 14.
“This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19. In accordance with state law, I will call for a special session of the General Assembly to convene at the State Capitol at 8 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action through a joint resolution,” Gov. Kemp said in a statement.
Gov. Kemp is also recommending that all faith-based organizations consider canceling public events and services.
“Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus. Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection, and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead,” Gov. Kemp said in a statement.
According to the governor’s office, this will be the first ever public health emergency declaration in Georgia’s history.
