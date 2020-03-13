High hotel occupancy, crowds expected downtown Savannah despite ‘postponed’ festival

“Interestingly, we’re hearing from some folks that are saying that it’s kind of coming back up. Best we can tell for now, best we can tell for now, we’re predicting anywhere from 85 to about 90-plus percent occupancy in the immediate area. Interesting thing, some of the hotel fall-off has been in airport hotels in Pooler hotels that typically house groups for the parade," said Michael Owens, President and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council.