High hotel occupancy, crowds expected downtown Savannah despite ‘postponed’ festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even with the Saint Patrick’s Day Festival not officially happening this weekend in Savannah, that’s not stopping thousands from coming into the Hostess City to celebrate the holiday.
The president and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council told WTOC the hotel industry is anticipating a busy night and weekend, especially since some locals are nixing travel arrangements, and keeping their holiday plans closer to home.
With the City of Savannah postponing the official St. Patrick's Day festival and parade over COVID-19 concerns, hotel occupancy numbers from area hotels were looking to take a hit.
But that may be turning around.
“Interestingly, we’re hearing from some folks that are saying that it’s kind of coming back up. Best we can tell for now, best we can tell for now, we’re predicting anywhere from 85 to about 90-plus percent occupancy in the immediate area. Interesting thing, some of the hotel fall-off has been in airport hotels in Pooler hotels that typically house groups for the parade," said Michael Owens, President and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council.
Those with businesses downtown, especially those along the parade route, also wondered how no parade crowd would affect their bottom line.
Bonnie Walden with Bay Street Blues said, “When the first publication went out that the parade had definitely been canceled, I got hundreds of calls and texts assuring me that people were coming for the party, with or without the parade. So all we can do at this point is hope for the best.”
