Hilton Head Island first reponders update protocol ahead of coronavirus

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - At any given time Hilton Head Island has dozens of first responders ready to act in cases of emergency.
But as the coronavirus has started changing how we are interacting with one another it is also changing how first responders interact with emergencies.
“And the intent behind this is to give you a blood-borne barrier between yourself and a potential COVID-19 victim,” said firefighter Willy Ferguson.
Willy Ferguson spent the day training Hilton Head firefighters how to protect themselves from COVID-19.
“And then last but not least your mask, and then drop that in the bio-hazard bucket as well.“
EMS Battalion Chief Tom Bouthillet says its a matter of protecting their crews.
“It’s our nature in fire rescue, we are very much a you call, we haul department. So if you feel sick and you are an ambulance, we would just come to your house and pick you up and take you to the emergency room department. The concern with a global pandemic, if we are affected by that, is that our healthcare resources locally could be overwhelmed.”
He says the risk associated with the virus is changing protocol.
“Initially our full ensemble, which would be the mask, the eye protection, the gloves, and gown. We were reserving that for flu like symptoms like fever and chills, things of that nature.”
Now, Ferguson says they are training their firefighters to respond in full protective gear.
“What we normally do is we send as many people as we can to a scene for a critical respiratory patient as we can, and then we worry about back filling and filling in all the other units when they become available. So now, we want to keep units available and only limit the patient to one person from our department.”
If someone calls and they suspect they are sick with coronavirus they will still get treated, it just may happen with fewer people and a bit more caution, according to Bouthillet.
“If you are critically ill it doesn’t really matter if it’s COVID-19, if it’s influenza, if it is any other type of illness or disease. If your blood pressure is so low you are passing out, if you are unable to keep down fluids. If you are acutely short of breath. Then it is appropriate for you to call 911. And we will take you to the emergency department."
