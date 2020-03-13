Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

As more schools announce closures and cancel events, parents are having to decide how to talk to their children about the coronavirus. Some parents say they're checking in daily, while others said they're limiting conversation out of concern it may make their children anxious. Child psychology experts' advice is to be reassuring, focus on proactive steps and do research to truthfully answer their questions. One expert stresses that parents should not collude in their child's anxiety by refusing to go outside or by buying face masks. “And I don't need a sniffle to turn into them worrying about dying.”