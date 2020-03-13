Memorial Health doctor explains COVID-19 testing process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s Sean Evans sat down with the Associate Chief Medical Officer at a Memorial Health Friday to relay some questions we’ve been getting from the community about what to do if you feel like you may have COVID-19.
Sean Evans: “Dr. Thacker, thank you for your time. I do want to start right into this. We’ve been getting some calls from people in the community wondering what steps they should take from the beginning if they feel like they are experiencing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, coronavirus. What would that first step be?”
Dr. Stephen Thacker, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Memorial Health: “If I was a patient, and I was worried that I had symptoms that were fitting with COVID-19, which again is fever, flu-like symptoms, so cough, congestion, or shortness of breath, first you should reach out to your primary care provider on where to go next.”
Sean Evans: “And what would that next step be if they believe that they might be exhibiting those signs?”
Dr. Thacker: “So, based on the information that you’ve provided to your office, they may decide, ‘gosh, with what you’ve told us there’s a high likelihood that you may or may not have been exposed to COVID-19.’ And if you are well enough to stay in the home, they may reach out to the Department of Public Health to see if you can be tested at a site outside the office. Because currently, many of the offices in the area do not have the capabilities to do the testing in their offices.”
Sean Evans: “And that’s as of right now, correct? That could be more widely available soon?”
Dr. Thacker: “Right. The expectation is that in the coming weeks we really grow the availability of testing, not only for hospitals, but also for private practices. And so if there was a patient that had other symptoms that really suggested they needed to be seen by a provider, then your primary care provider would give you guidance on how to come to the practice, identify that you have symptoms. You very likely would be asked to put on a mask to protect yourself as well as the other people in the office, and then you would be evaluated. Because while we are definitely worried about this COVID-19 illness, RSV and flu, and other viruses that cause the common cold are out there and circulating. So you would need a medical provider to evaluate you, to decide if there is a need to do this testing in many situations.”
Sean Evans: “And that testing, what’s the time period from when they take the test to when they get the results back?”
Dr. Thacker: “If a provider thinks that testing is appropriate, there are two avenues in which we can do testing at this point in time. One, is through partnership with the Department of Public Health where your information would be provided to them in a process where it’s evaluated by the medical epidemiologist.”
