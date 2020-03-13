Savannah Golf Championship canceled by PGA Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Golf Championship won’t happen later this month, as the PGA Tour has canceled all events across their tours through April 5.
The third tournament at The Landings Deer Creek course was scheduled for March 30-April 5 with tournament play beginning on April 2.
The Korn Ferry Tour confirmed the news on Twitter:
The Tour originally planned to hold events through April 5 without spectators, which was the case for the Savannah Golf Championship. But a statement was released around 10 p.m. Thursday announcing a change in plans.
PGA TOUR STATEMENT ON CANCELING TOURNAMENTS
It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship.
We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.
We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.
We will be prepared to answer additional questions on Friday at 8 a.m.
