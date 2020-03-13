Savannah Music Festival cancels 2020 festival

“At a time of such uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 on our community, we understand the concerns of community leaders. The Savannah Music Festival draws crowds from around the world and here at home, including many older individuals who may be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. City leaders have the full support of the Coastal Health District in the decision to cancel," said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health.