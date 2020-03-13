Savannah State University Athletics cancels all games in response to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University Athletics has canceled all games for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year and suspended practices until further notice in response to COVID-19.
This action was taken following guidance provided by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Opio Mashariki, director of athletics said. “We also want to follow the lead of the conference office concerning the cancellation of spring sports. At this time, we feel it’s important to take every precaution to contain the spread of COVID-19 and postponing our spring sports, both games and practices, is the right decision.”
The SIAC, in a media release distributed Thursday evening stated, “In light of recent developments relating to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), after careful consultation with our member school presidents, have determined that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, athletic administrators, and fans to cancel all spring athletic and championship events through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year."
The release also states that individual SIAC institutions will be accorded the latitude to determine whether teams and students-athletes, that have qualified for postseason play, will participate in their respective events.
Savannah State University Athletics is encouraging everyone to observe and be guided by the preventive actions identified and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
