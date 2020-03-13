SCCPSS addresses coronavirus concerns and district plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As concerns about the coronavirus grow so do the list of schools that are canceling.
Savannah Chatham County School leaders say after looking at the facts in our community they will not make any changes to their schedule just yet. The district began their spring break Friday for the next week allowing the school system time to deep clean every building and bus. District leaders say they will continue monitoring the situation and adjust as needed.
“Right now, we are getting through today and we are going home and we’re going to enjoy our spring break,” said Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS Superintendent. “But every day our task force is meeting and looking at the information. If there is something that says there is an imminently dangerous situation, in a situation that we really should not put ourselves or our students we will make a different decision.”
Dr. Levett says safety is their top priority and that’s why they are in constant contact with health officials and their community partners to get the latest details on COVID-19. With no confirmed cases in our community she says the plan is for students to return after their break on March 23rd. While off, district leaders have ordered a deep clean of all their buildings and buses in addition to ordering extra supplies like soap, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies which were delivered this week.
“Our staff is ready,” said Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent. “We’re prepared and we will make sure that when our students return from spring break that we have cleaned our buildings.”
While they plan to continue as normal, school leaders have sent students home with packets full of educational tasks, digital logins and more in case they have a closure in the future.
“There will be directions that clearly explain the expectation of completing one instructional learning task of their choice per day that we would miss school due to an emergency closure,” said Andrea Burkiett, Interim Director Curriculum Programming.
Though no plans have changed at this time, Superintendent Levett says they are looking at details should they need to cancel like school lunches and more. If the district does make a change parents would be notified via phone, email and more.
Savannah Chatham administrators say when students return from spring break their nurses in every school will be on the lookout and screening for COVID-19 symptoms. They also have a voluntary travel registry for families to share and get information.
If you want to lean more about the school district’s actions against the coronavirus you can visit their website.
