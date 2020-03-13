SCDC suspends visitation at correctional institutions for 30 days due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has suspended visitation at all correctional institutions across the state for 30 days due to coronavirus concerns.
Officials with the department announced the change on Thursday night. The change comes as the department works with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as they continue to monitor the pandemic.
“SCDC understands the value of family visits and volunteer programs, but measures must be put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” the department said in a statement.
SCDC is also not allowing volunteers from Kershaw County to enter any institution. Officials with the department said work crews will also not be allowed to go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution. That’s located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties.
These measures will remain in place for the next 30 days.
Officials with SCDC said they are working with GTL, the department’s telephone provider, to ensure inmates have access to calls with their families during this time.
