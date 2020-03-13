SCDOT executes plan to keep COVID-19 from spreading at rest areas

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is doing its part to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
SCDOT crews began executing a plan on Friday to clean rest areas more regularly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Custodial staff at rest areas have been informed on the proper procedures for cleaning areas most frequently used by travelers. The staff sanitizes those areas every 30 minutes.
“Every 30 minutes they will go wipe down with a disinfecting solution the touched surfaces like faucets, door handles, flush valves and stall latches,” said SCDOT Director of Maintenance David Cook.
The custodial staff members work for a contracted company and have been provided the necessary supplies. There is a custodian at all rest areas from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.
Custodians have been provided with the proper educational materials to give them a better understanding of how the virus is transmitted and how they can properly clean facilities.
“The housekeeping staff did give information to all of their custodians and workers, and basically said and educated them on Coronavirus and how it is transmitted and information about that,” Cook said.
SCDOT is closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus and they are doing everything they can to keep travelers safe and healthy.
