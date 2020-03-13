The Shriners will be a missed tradition this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One part of the St. Patrick's parade that many will miss the most is the Shriners.
From the kazoo band to the hillbillies, they bring laughs to the parade in order to put smiles on children's faces.
By day, Buddy Grayson helps people get the shoes or prosthetics to walk. As Potentate of the Savannah's Alee Temple, he does the same thing. Shriners from Savannah and beyond have used the St. Patrick's parade as a place to remind audiences about the work they do.
“We use parades to promote our mission and our philanthropy, and the Savannah parade is by far the largest parade in our jurisdiction that we cover,” Grayson said.
Not having a parade this year isn't just a missed chance at fun, but also a lost chance to connect with the families of a child who needs treatment.
“It's a chance to get out and entertain the crowd and they know we're here and we're a presence in the Savannah area. The Savannah community has been wonderful to the Shriners,” Grayson said.
The Shriners collected and donated more than $360,000 to the children's hospital.
“They come up all the time asking for a card and information on how to get their kids into the hospital, into the Shriners system,” Grayson said.
But they also get parents of children who've been treated, who are grateful no matter how many years later for the difference they made.
Grayson says that’s worth all the miles traveled and parade routes walked, and they’ll eagerly look forward to next year.
