SPD working barricade situation in 100 block of Shady Grove Ln.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation in the 100 block of Shady Grove Lane.
Officers say they were called in regards to a barricaded subject. SPD says it started as a “person in distress” call.
SPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team and other units are also working the scene at this time.
Officers on scene do not believe there is a threat to the general public. They have Shady Grove Lane closed but Ogeechee Road is not affected.
