SPD working barricade situation in 100 block of Shady Grove Ln.

SPD working barricade situation in 100 block of Shady Grove Ln.
Police lights (Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff | March 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 4:19 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation in the 100 block of Shady Grove Lane.

Officers say they were called in regards to a barricaded subject. SPD says it started as a “person in distress” call.

SPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team and other units are also working the scene at this time.

Officers on scene do not believe there is a threat to the general public. They have Shady Grove Lane closed but Ogeechee Road is not affected.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.