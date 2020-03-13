Start of season delayed for Tormenta FC; Savannah United suspending all activities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - USL League One has decided to suspend preseason activities and the start of the 2020 league season due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.
The postponement is scheduled to last at minimum two weeks.
Five dates will be affected for Tormenta FC:
- Saturday, March 14 vs. Lander University
- Saturday, March 21 vs. Young Harris College
- Saturday, March 28 vs. North Texas SC
- Saturday, April 4 at Greenville Triumph SC
- Saturday, April 11 vs. Fort Lauderdale CF
Tormenta stated that it will adhere to guidecance by the Bulloch County Health Department and the CDC regarding upcoming player appearances and events in the area.
Other local soccer associations have decided to spend activities as well.
Savannah United has suspended all soccer activities until April 1.
