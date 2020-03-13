Thin Mint Cookie Trifle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Savannah may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate at home!
If you’re looking for a sweet treat with a green twist, we’ve got the perfect recipe. Ebony Clark joins us now to show us how to make a thin mint trifle.
Ingredients
- Thin mint cookies, or mint oreos (crushed)
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 12 oz. vanilla chips (melted)
- Green food coloring
- 6 oz. cream cheese
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups whipped cream
Directions
- Take 1 1/2 sleeve of cookies and crush.
- Melt butter and combine with crushed cookies. Sit to the side.
- Using mixer take the cream cheese, melted vanilla chips and powdered sugar, and blend together until well incorporated
- Add a 4 drops of green food coloring and 3/4 whipped cream and blend. Sit to the side.
- Time to assemble:
- In a dessert cup of your choice, scoop in 2 spoonfuls of cookie crumbs.
- Next, layer in a heap of filling mixture.
- Add whip cream on top.
- Repeat as desired and embellish with cookie crumbs!
