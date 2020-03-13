Thin Mint Cookie Trifle

Make this festive dessert perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Savannah may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate at home!

If you’re looking for a sweet treat with a green twist, we’ve got the perfect recipe. Ebony Clark joins us now to show us how to make a thin mint trifle.

Ingredients

  • Thin mint cookies, or mint oreos (crushed)
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 12 oz. vanilla chips (melted)
  • Green food coloring
  • 6 oz. cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 cups whipped cream

Directions

  1. Take 1 1/2 sleeve of cookies and crush.
  2. Melt butter and combine with crushed cookies. Sit to the side.
  3. Using mixer take the cream cheese, melted vanilla chips and powdered sugar, and blend together until well incorporated
  4. Add a 4 drops of green food coloring and 3/4 whipped cream and blend. Sit to the side.
  5. Time to assemble:
  6. In a dessert cup of your choice, scoop in 2 spoonfuls of cookie crumbs.
  7. Next, layer in a heap of filling mixture.
  8. Add whip cream on top.
  9. Repeat as desired and embellish with cookie crumbs!

