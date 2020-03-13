VIDEO: Right whales spotted off North Myrtle Beach’s shore

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the second time in over a month, a pair of right whales were spotted off the shores of North Myrtle Beach.
On Thursday, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted footage of the North Atlantic right whales, which were seen swimming about 100 yards offshore near 3400 S. Ocean Blvd.
The mother and calf were caught on camera by a North Myrtle Beach officer operating a drone.
Back in February, a right whale mother and her calf were seen in the North Myrtle Beach area.
According to information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the North Atlantic right whale is one of the world’s most endangered large whale species, with only about 400 remaining.
Each winter, many right whales travel more than 1,000 miles from their feeding grounds off Canada and New England to the warm coastal waters off the southern United States, according to the FFWCC.
