Compassion Christian Church cancels gatherings, moves to online-only services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Savannah church has canceled services at all of its physical locations amidst concerns of COVID-19.
Compassion Christian Church will offer online-only worship services lasting through March 22nd. A statement says they are following the recommendation of Governor Brian Kemp to cancel mass gatherings in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Anyone interested in attending their online-only services can click here or navigate to their Facebook page, @compassionchristian for more info.
