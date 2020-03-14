DHEC confirms investigation of 6 reports of COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 19

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Saturday that they were investigating six new reports of COVID-19. This brings the total of cases statewide to 19.
Three of those new reports come from Beaufort County. DHEC’s website says that two of the cases are contacts that are close to each other and had known exposure to a previously confirmed case of COVID-19. The other case recently traveled internationally. All three of those people are currently isolated at their respective homes.
Three other reports come from Lexington and Kershaw Counties. Those cases have no identified source of exposure. Those three are currently hospitalized and isolated.
The Lexington County case was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. The source of their exposure is being investigated.
“We are working closely with this extended care facility to immediately investigate possible exposures in an effort to mitigate any potential spread at this facility,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “The facility is completely cooperative as we work through our contact investigation and staff are abiding by DHEC’s and CDC’s recommended actions for helping to protect this higher-risk population.”
DHEC has begun restriction of visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Bell said. “This includes working to control spread and measures that best protect all individuals. We encourage the public to maintain their daily routines of protecting against illness by practicing good hygiene and handwashing, and individuals with signs of illness are asked to take seriously the recommendation to stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings.”
