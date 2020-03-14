Forsyth Farmer’s Market named Georgia’s top SNAP-redeeming market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Thousands head out to Forsyth Farmer's Market every Saturday to pick out fresh produce, meats, and baked goods.
The farmer’s market was recently recognized by Wholesome Wave of Georgia as the highest SNAP/EBT redeeming market in the state for 2019.
“I feel blessed to help out,” says Helen Fields, co-owner of Joseph Fields Farm.
Helen Fields has been brining her fresh produce to Forsyth Farmers' Market for over 10 years.
Joseph Fields Farm is on John’s Island in South Carolina. Fields makes the trip comes down to Forsyth Park every Saturday.
“I’ve seen this market along with myself, grow from mini, on up to small, to medium on up to large and I feel blessed to be a part of it,” she says.
For the second year in a row, Forsyth Farmers' Market has been recognized by the Wholesome Wave of Georgia as the highest SNAP redeeming market in the state.
Market vendors sold more than $34,000 worth of produce at half off to SNAP benefit users in 2019 through Wholesome Wave of Georgia’s Georgia Fresh for Less program. The program allows users to buy double the amount of food at participating farmers’ markets across the state.
“Being able to offer produce, which can sometimes be a little more expensive fresh than it is frozen or dried at a reduce price is such an important part of what we do,” said Jeb Bush, Director of the Forsyth Farmer’s Market.
Bush says the market has always been focused on food accessibility and was one of the first to begin accepting SNAP benefits and using the doubling program. He also says over 40 people use them to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and more each Saturday.
Fields says at the end of the day, she’s glad to be a part of an organization that’s making a difference in someone else’s life.
“If I want to sell kale and they don’t know how to cook it, I’ll tell them how to prepare it," said Fields. "That mean’s that they’re going to have a healthy dish and I’m going to sell a healthy dish to them.”
The Department of Agriculture says there are almost 36,000 SNAP users in Georgia alone. Forsyth Farmers’ Market is also one of many farmers’ markets throughout the state that offers the doubling program.
