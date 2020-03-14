Gov. Kemp authorizes call of Georgia National Guard troops

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - As many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be called to State Active Duty to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.
Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order today authorizing Adjutant General Tom Carden to call up the troops.
Governor Kemp said in a statement, “To assist with COVID-19 mitigation and critical services, including the transfer of Georgians currently at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes, the Georgia National Guard will now be available to communities to ensure the steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter, or related materials to keep Georgians safe in the weeks ahead.”
The governor’s office said the Georgia National Guard is already helping transfer 31 Georgia residents from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes. The people were all passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship. They were taken home today. The office said they will continue to be monitored by the Department of Public Health.
