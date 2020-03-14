Gov. Kemp declares public health emergency in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the state of Georgia on Saturday amid growing concern of COVID-19′s spread across the nation.
As of Saturday morning, there are 64 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia which is the largest increase in a 24-hour period to date, Kemp said.
The governor’s declaration will allow access to state resources to be used for treatment and attempts to halt the spread of the virus in Georgia. Over 1 million schoolchildren will stay home next week. The University System of Georgia has increased spring break by an extra week, prompting some schools to move classes to online-only instruction for the remainder of the term.
COVID-19 has taken the life of one person in Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.