Hinesville looks for local businesses to mentor high schoolers

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is right around the corner, meaning some teens are looking for a job. The City of Hinesville needs local businesses to join its Summer Youth Enhancement Program.
The Community Development Department described the program as an internship, where Hinesville high schoolers learn valuable job skills by getting real-world experience at a work site.
As a work site, the business will supervise its teen employee, as they work 20 hours a week. The City will then provide a paycheck to each student.
Some of the past businesses that have participated include the fire department, a realty company, the YMCA and the Liberty Humane Shelter.
Donita Gaulden, with the CDD, said there aren’t any requirements to become a work site - except the willingness to mentor Hinesville’s future workforce.
“If we don’t take time today to teach some of those characteristics and show why it’s important to take things seriously," said Gaulden. "Whether it’s schooling, whether it’s working, whether it’s just being truthful.”
If you think your business would be interested in participating in the program, more information can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.