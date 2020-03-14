53rd Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival draws thousands

EVANS CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Thousands of people poured into Evans County for the 53rd Annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival. The event is considered to be the county’s biggest weekend.
“I’ve been coming to this festival probably every since this started," said Frank Mills. "I probably missed maybe two.”
Mills says he’s been coming every year and this year was no different.
“I like the crowd,” Mills said. “The crowd is what I come for, snakes are okay everything is just good to me I like to come down here because it gets me out of the house.”
Besides enjoying the great outdoors, snake pit chairman Clay Todd says it’s also a great educational experience.
“The main thing here at the festival is for the people, the public to understand about wildlife in general, mainly rattlesnakes because a lot of times this is the only time people get to see rattlesnakes,” said Todd.
He says the event started after a near-deadly snake bite, hunters collected snakes to make the antidote from their venom which is how it all got started.
For him, he says it’s also a family tradition.
“For me personally, it’s a family tradition," Todd says. "My dad was over the snake pit for many years before I took over in 2010, it’s always been apart of my family. I’ve had great uncles, uncles, cousins everybody is in the wildlife club.”
Todd says they hope to draw an even bigger crowd next year.
