Tybee Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Irish Heritage Celebration Committee has made the decision to postpone Tybee Island’s annual Irish Heritage Parade.
The group made a post on their Facebook page early Saturday morning, citing the community’s health and safety as the reason for the cancelation.
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said in a statement that a future date for the event would be announced.
A second statement from Mayor Sessions provided more detail on the cancellation.
