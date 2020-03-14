Brief cool down arrives Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight temperatures will only fall near 60 degrees with inland patchy fog along with sea fog developing early Sunday.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.9′ 1:19AM | 0.5′ 7:55AM | 6.9′ 1:38PM
Sunday will be warm with highs in the in the upper 60s along the coast and lower 80s inland. A stationary front is currently situated to our north but will move across the area during the afternoon in evening. This presents a chance for spotty showers, with a better chance on Monday morning.
Temperatures will start out near 60 degrees on Monday with highs only in the mid 60s due to the cold front bringing in cooler air. Fog is once again late Monday into Tuesday.
We’ll begin our warming trend again on Tuesday when afternoon highs return to the low to mid 70s along with another chance for showers. Warmer air filters in from the south as a warm front continues lifting north. Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday, upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday and low to mid 80s into the weekend.
Long term, another cold front is possible next weekend. Since we’ll be warm ahead of the front, there’s a chance of thunderstorms in addition to showers. Some models are hinting at lows falling back into the 40s on the morning of Monday March 23rd.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
