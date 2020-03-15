Cold front slides through tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly cloudy conditions continue this evening with a few isolated showers possible, mainly north of I-16 and into the Lowcountry. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the upper 60s by late evening, but a cold front will usher in cooler air overnight into Monday morning.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.7' 8:03PM | 7.6' 2:19AM | 1.2' 8:58AM.
Isolated light showers are possible Monday morning, but accumulations will be very low and many of us will miss out on the rain. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s and we won’t warm much into the afternoon. Highs only reach the mid 60s with a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
We’ll begin our warming trend on St. Patrick’s Day. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but the afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 70s. Low to mid 80s return Thursday, which is the first day of spring! Above average warmth extends through Saturday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. This front brings in the chance for showers on Saturday.
Sunday will be much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s, a big drop off to the 80s on Saturday afternoon!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
