Confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumps to 99 in Georgia

ATLANTA , Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health says confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped in Georgia overnight.
In a status report, that the department said will be updated and released at Noon every day, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia jumped from 66 Saturday to 99 Sunday.
Here’s the breakdown of cases in the state:
BY COUNTY
- 20 - Fulton
- 19 - Cobb
- 10 - DeKalb
- 9 - Bartow
- 6 - Cherokee
- 6 - Dougherty
- 5 - Fayette
- 4 - Floyd
- 4 - Gwinnett
- 2 - Coweta
- 2 - Clayton
- 2 - Clarke
- 2 - Lowndes
- 2 - Lee
- 2 - Gordon
- 1 - Newton
- 1 - Charlton
- 1 - Henry
- 1 - Polk
BY AGE
- 0-17: 1%
- 18-59: 45%
- 60 and older: 47%
- UNK: 6%
BY SEX
- Female: 53%
- Male: 47%
Deaths
There has only been one COVID-19 death reported in the state.
The patient,67, had been hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 7.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.