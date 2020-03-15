Gov. Henry McMaster announces public school closure through March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - Governor Henry McMaster announced on Sunday that all public schools in South Carolina will be closed through the month of March.
Schools Pre-k through 12th grade, colleges, and technical colleges will be closed until March 31st. This will go into effect on Monday, March 16th.
His decision comes after six new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Saturday. Three of those cases are in Beaufort County. There are a total of 19 active cases in the Palmetto State as of Sunday.
