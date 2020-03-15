S.C. governor to announce statewide school closures at coronavirus briefing at 4 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Sunday afternoon with the latest on the state’s response to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
The governor will announce that all schools across the state will close through the end of March, McMaster’s office confirmed.
McMaster will be joined by public health officials for the announcement, which will be at 4 p.m. at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
WIS will stream the update live right here, on air, on the WIS News app and the WIS News Facebook page.
Regarding school closures -- a spokesman for McMaster told WIS he was closing “all schools, effective immediately.”
Many districts have online and distance learning platforms set up so students will continue with their classes.
This comes just days after the governor ordered schools in Lancaster and Kershaw counties to close, citing community spread of coronavirus.
Saturday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced six new cases of coronavirus in the state -- including the first case in Lexington County.
Sunday, a hospital in Horry County confirmed a case there, bringing the state total to 20 cases.
This story will be updated with news from the press conference.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
MUSC has launched an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19. Prisma Health also offers a variety of health care services through their virtual visit portal.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.