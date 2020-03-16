ADPH: 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama

The ADPH has updated its website to show Jefferson County now has 12 cases, while Shelby County has two cases and Tuscaloosa County has three. There was one case confirmed to be from out of the state, but that case is no longer listed on the ADPH website. Arrol Sheehan with ADPH said the out-of-state case has been removed because states do not include residents of other states in their counts (for all diseases, not just COVID-19). ADPH has contacted the health department in the appropriate state and that state is now counting its resident, who has returned there.