Area golfers play through COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - John Skeadas spent his Monday afternoon the same way he spends every Monday afternoon: walking 18 holes at Bacon Park Golf Course.
“Absolutely. This is the best place you can be," Skeadas says. "There’s fresh air. You don’t have to be next to crowds like in a bar or restaurant or a concert.”
Skeadas, a three-time Savannah City Amateur Champion, wasn’t alone either. There was no shortage of players on the course today, many of them sticking to their normal routine.
“Right now, we’ve had a very steady, busy day," says Bacon Park assistant club manager Fred Elmgren. "We’ve only had one league or blitz go out, but they had their average number go out.”
With most of the sports world coming to halt, including the PGA Tour, many golfers are using their own games as a way to stay connected to the sport.
“Watching the replays of all the old shows and tournaments on TV, when you’ve seen them, you know what’s going to happen," says golfer Charlie Olenick, who played in the blitz Monday. "It’s not as exciting as coming out here and hitting your ball and hoping you can find it.”
As for Skeadas, he doesn’t plan to change his routine for now. He says golf is a part of his life, and he plans to keep it that way. Many of the golfers at Bacon Park said the same thing Monday.
“Hopefully. we’ll get through this, come out on the other side, and everything will get back to normal," Skeadas says. "That’s what I’m hoping.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.