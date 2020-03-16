Beaufort Co., Hilton Head Island issue emergency declarations

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County council called an emergency meeting Monday afternoon. This came after three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and one death in the state.
Beaufort County followed the state and federal governments lead and declared an emergency ordinance for the entire county.
Beaufort County council says the vote allows them more freedom in the next few weeks. As COVID-19 made its way into Beaufort County, council members took action to free funding and speed up the decision making process by passing an emergency ordinance. According to the county administrator, the ordinance would allow the county to utilize more resources and quickly make decisions that keep the county safe.
The ordinance needed a 2/3 majority to pass - the council passed it unanimously. Although there is no word yet on how the county will plan to use the ordinance’s allowances.
“Just establishing that we have a State of Emergency, so that I do have authorization to utilize all the resources necessary to keep the public safe, to keep our employees safe. And also to declare that if we have a State of Disaster declared nationally or on the state level we would have access to funding for reimbursement," said County Administrator Ashley Jacobs.
The ordinance became effective immediately. It will expire after 61 days.
Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann issued a local town State of Emergency to proactively support measures the Town has already taken in response to the coronavirus on Monday.
“This action is in keeping with the recommendations that we have received from both state and federal public health agencies and will allow us to have greater flexibility in preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 virus pandemic,” Mayor McCann said.
According to a release, the Town’s Declaration of a State of Emergency supports the following measures Town staff and emergency first-responders have taken to prevent the spread of the virus. The measures are in effect now until further notice:
§ While Town offices will remain open at this time, citizens are asked to limit their interactions with Town staff as much as possible. Residents and customers are encouraged to do as much business as possible with the Town online and limit their visits to Town Hall. Some services you may conduct online include obtaining business licenses, wedding permits and beach passes.
§ The Hilton Head Island Town Council meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th, will still be held. However, all other committee and task force meetings are postponed until further notice. This includes the special meeting with the South Carolina Department of Transportation that was scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens are encouraged to watch the March 17th Town Council meeting via public cable access channels or on the internet through Beaufort County government’s channel. You may submit comments in writing to Krista Wiedmeyer, Town Clerk, at Kristaw@hiltonheadislandsc.gov.
§ All organized recreational activities and activities for which a special event permit (required for any event having more than 500 attendees) has been acquired from the Town for use on Town owned properties is canceled. This cancellation applies to any special event permit that was issued for events set to take place between now and March 31, 2020. Town-owned beach accesses and parks are not closed at this time. However, the public is encouraged to follow the directions of the State and other public health agencies and practice precautionary steps for gathering in crowds and practicing social distancing.
§ Organizers of events that are not managed or supported by the Town will make their own determination on whether to proceed or cancel. Please contact those organizations for event updates.
§ Fire Rescue has postponed all CPR/AED & First aid courses. In addition, the public’s use of Fire Stations and Fire Rescue Headquarters for non-emergency purposes is postponed effective immediately.
They say the measures are being put into place for the protection of the community, visitors, and employees to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed. The Town will continue to assess the situation and make changes as necessary.
Updates will be available on the Town’s website.
