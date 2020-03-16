Beaufort Co., Hilton Head Island issue emergency declarations

§ All organized recreational activities and activities for which a special event permit (required for any event having more than 500 attendees) has been acquired from the Town for use on Town owned properties is canceled. This cancellation applies to any special event permit that was issued for events set to take place between now and March 31, 2020. Town-owned beach accesses and parks are not closed at this time. However, the public is encouraged to follow the directions of the State and other public health agencies and practice precautionary steps for gathering in crowds and practicing social distancing.