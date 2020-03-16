Beaufort, Jasper Co. Schools detail plans for students to receive meals despite closures

Parents are reacting to Governor McMaster’s South Carolina school closure announcement. (Source: WBTV)
By WTOC Staff | March 15, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 10:37 PM

BEAUFORT, JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort and Jasper County Schools have created plans for delivering meals to students that depend on food throughout the school year.

Any South Carolina child age 18 or younger can receive free breakfasts and lunches regardless of meal status during the school year. Students must be present at the time of pick up.

Those meals can be picked up for students every weekday from 10:30 to 1:30 at the following pick-up points.

  • Beaufort High
  • Beaufort Middle
  • Battery Creek High
  • Bluffton High
  • The James J. Davis Early Childhood Center
  • Hilton Head Island High
  • Okatie Elementary
  • Red Cedar Elementary
  • St. Helena Elementary
  • Whale Branch Early College High School
  • The YMCA of Port Royal

All food will be “grab-and-go,” with no food consumed on site. No one will be allowed in the school buildings

