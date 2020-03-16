Bluffton Police investigating weekend shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting late Saturday night.
It happened just before midnight on Quinn Court. A victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.
Police say after speaking to witnesses, it’s believed the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and a female.
If you have any information, call call the Bluffton Police tip line at 843.706.4560 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
