Brief cool down Monday, warmer St. Patrick’s Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front continues slowly moving south overnight, leading to the chance for an isolated light shower or two. Most of us won’t have any issues during our morning commute! Temperatures start out in the upper 50s and we won’t warm much into the afternoon. Highs only reach the mid 60s with a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.7' 2:19AM | 1.1' 8:58AM | 6.9' 2:37PM.
We’ll begin our warming trend on St. Patrick’s Day. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but the afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 70s. Low to mid 80s return Thursday, which is the first day of spring! Above average warmth extends through Saturday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. This front brings in the chance for showers on Saturday.
Sunday will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s, a big drop off to the 80s on Saturday afternoon!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
