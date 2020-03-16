Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will remain stationary to our south into Tuesday before dissipating. This will keep lots of clouds and cooler temps over our area thanks to easterly winds. A cold front will move in from the northwest late Tuesday into Wednesday. The front will move north by Wednesday evening. Our best rain chances will be Tuesday into Wednesday. High pressure returns Thursday and Friday with much warmer temps and drier weather. Another cold front is forecast to move in late Friday into Saturday and a coastal trough may develop offshore Sunday and Monday. This will bring back the clouds and a chance for showers.
Today will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 63-70.
Tonight will cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 57-61.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 70-80.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
