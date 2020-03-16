Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will remain stationary to our south into Tuesday before dissipating. This will keep lots of clouds and cooler temps over our area thanks to easterly winds. A cold front will move in from the northwest late Tuesday into Wednesday. The front will move north by Wednesday evening. Our best rain chances will be Tuesday into Wednesday. High pressure returns Thursday and Friday with much warmer temps and drier weather. Another cold front is forecast to move in late Friday into Saturday and a coastal trough may develop offshore Sunday and Monday. This will bring back the clouds and a chance for showers.