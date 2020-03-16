DHEC reports first COVID-19 death in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in the state.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”
The patient was a resident at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. DHEC is working diligently to identify all contacts and to prevent any spread that could lead to more infection.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” said Dr. Traxler. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
