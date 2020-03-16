Irish dancing tradition continues despite St. Patrick’s Day parade cancellation

“So, when I think about Irish dancing, I think about it is such a mixture of music and movement and artistry and athleticism," said Brent Wood. Wood owns Legacy Irish Dance in Savannah. "It is of all the dance disciplines out there, there are very few to combine that broad spectrum of aspect to it. The history of Irish dancing has been such a social thing. It started off at the crossroads where farmers would come together on a Sunday for the market and sell their goods. And musicians would show up and dancers would get up and dance. And the competition and the competitive side of things have always been there, but the social aspect has also been there from the very beginning.”