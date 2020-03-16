Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a bill banning jails and prisons from using leg, waist and ankle restraints on pregnant women while they give birth. South Carolina is among only six states that don't ban shackling pregnant inmates. The bill passed by the Senate earlier this month would also require pregnant inmates to only be handcuffed in front so they can try to brace themselves if they fall. The House passed the bill last year. The Senate made changes, including banning body cavity searches of pregnant inmates and allowing inmates time out of restraints to have skin-on-skin bonding with a newborn. The House can accept those changes or the bill will go to a conference committee. The governor says he will sign the bill if it gets to his desk.