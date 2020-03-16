Monday: Cooler, Cloudier, Breezier Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy, to overcast, sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-50s north, mid to upper 50s in Savannah and upper 50s to near 60° south of the Altamaha River this morning.
Temperatures only warm 5° to 10°, or so, by mid-afternoon under continued cloudiness. Temps are forecast to peak in the low to mid-60s along and north of I-16 and upper 60s, to near 70°, further south.
There is an isolated chance of rain today and scattered showers are possible tonight into Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be damp.
Drier, warmer weather builds back in later in the work-week. By Thursday, more sunshine and mostly dry conditions are in the forecast with a high temperature peaking in the lower 80s. Mid-80s are possible Friday and Saturday afternoons ahead of the next cold front.
The front brings a chance of scattered showers Saturday, later in the day, and early Sunday morning - followed by cooler weather.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.