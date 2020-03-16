Montgomery County prepares for students to learn from home

MONTGOMERY CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The head of the World Health Organization says all countries should test for COVID-19, and stick to containment strategies.
Those strategies are starting to be put into place at many area schools. Montgomery County school officials met with students today to tell them more about what’s to come over the next few days and weeks in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Principal Dr. Scott Barrow says he knew Monday’s assembly wouldn’t be easy, especially on the seniors. Starting Tuesday, school will be closed indefinitely. This means all extracurricular activities, including prom, are canceled until further notice.
“We knew that there was a chance it was coming," said Dr. Barrow. "We kept a close eye out on it and listened to the Governor. We’ve been in direct communication with the superintendents and obviously the Superintendent of the Board of Education makes the call to stay in or out of school and we followed their lead.”
Dr. Barrow says he wanted to make several announcements to the students face-to-face. He announced where students can find factual information, the cancellation of all extracurricular activities and answered the question that had been looming for days: what about prom?
“Students please know, the MCHS is fully prepared for prom and our plan is to reschedule as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Senior, Kameron Wideman and junior, Kierstin Coleman say these decisions are not easy to grasp.
“It’s real rough because now it’s cutting off some of the sports," said Wideman. "We had senior night this week for soccer, but we can’t do it.”
“I didn’t expect prom to get canceled or different sporting events, but I understand why the school is doing it,” said junior Kierston Coleman.
While students are out of the classroom, Superintendent Hugh Kight says they’ll be able to do some Google classroom instruction and they will send home handouts for students who don’t have access to Wi-Fi.
"I’m worried about how many days we’re going to miss, but with the concern of parents and safety being our number one priority for our kids, it’s something we felt like we needed to do,” said Superintendent Hugh Knight.
Dr. Barrow says parents and students can communicate with them through student email, their social media accounts and their on-call system.
“Communication is going to be the biggest key, without it being face-to-face, over the next few days or few weeks.”
While new information continues to come out regarding COVID-19, the school system will take it day-by-day and make decisions as they’re directed to.
“We’re going to meet every Friday and decide what we’re going to do for the following week.”
