Police Emerald Society reception continues despite COVID-19 fears

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Several St. Patrick’s Day traditions in Savannah have been canceled because of COVID-19. The Police Emerald Society, a 20-year-old tradition, would not be deterred on Sunday.
Of the many events that were canceled this week, the Police Emerald Society says that this tradition was one that just couldn’t be stopped.
“To cancel this would be like another slap in the face to the Irish community,” said Jesse Byrd, president of the Police Emerald Society of Southeast Georgia.
Amid all of the cancellations due to the Coronavirus outbreak, this organization still felt it was necessary for them to celebrate the men and women of Celtic descent who serve and protect.
“We stand strong,” said Byrd. “The organization raises money to help with incidents of line of duty death.”
One of those ways is selling t-shirts. This year’s is a memorial shirt with the names of fallen officers, dating back to the 60s. Active duty and retired police officers gathered for the laughs, food and of course, tradition.
“This is his first year as Grand Marshal, his only year as Grand Marshal, and every parade has been canceled on him, so what does he have left? Come here and let’s honor him too,” says Byrd.
“All of the events that we’ve been to in the last three weeks have really been incredible,” said Grand Marshal Roush.
Byrd says the society has grown immensely. People from New York and even Ireland came to celebrate.
“We’re proud that there are people here in America that are still celebrating Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day and being Irish,” said Detective Brandon Murphy. Murphy is a detective from Ireland’s National Police and Security Service.
Grand Marshal Roush says it’s important to stay positive and to take the time to honor the Irish culture even under these circumstances. “We get down a little bit and we get back up. This is the first set back we’ve had and it won’t be the last.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.