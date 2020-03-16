Savannah/Hilton Head Int’l doing its part to keep passengers safe amidst coronavirus concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is doing its part to hopefully slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But they aren’t the only ones who play a role in keeping the airport clean.
“We’re following every guideline we can get and hopefully going above that as well,” said Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Director of Marking and Air Service Development Lori Lynah.
In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic Lynah says the airport is upping their game.
“What we’ve been doing is increasing our cleaning, you know we do it all the time anyway but of course we have stepped up that schedule.”
Focusing heavily on those high touch areas.
Cutting down on the chances of transmission.
But, Lynah admits there are some things out of their control.
“There’s a lot of times when you’re flying that you can’t distance yourself from somebody.”
A risk passengers like Charles and Joy Colarullo, who were visiting from Boston, were aware of.
“Well, we’re sort of concerned but are you going to do? I just would like to get home,” said Joy.
“Getting home would be nice. Getting back to our cats,” added Charles.
As for health screening at the airport.
“I don’t expect we’ll see that here," said Lynah, "but of course, if there is, we will follow suit and make sure it happens.”
Even though there isn’t health screening at the airport Lynah hopes you heed a simple warning.
“If you’re sick don’t fly.”
Wash your hands frequently and do your part.
Because even if you don’t feel at risk, others do.
“I mean it’s definitely scary," says Andre De Castro, "because I don’t want to be interacting with a bunch of other people and then go home and like interact with my grandparents, you can never be safe enough.”
The airport said there has been no impact to the airline schedules at this point.
But they do expect those changes to be coming in the near future.
