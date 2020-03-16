SCHSL suspends sports through April 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - After Governor Henry McMaster announced an executive order closing all public schools in South Carolina through the end of March, the South Carolina High School League has followed suit.
On Monday, The SCHSL announced all athletic activites are suspended through April 5. That suspension includes “all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill training.”
But the league is not giving up hope on getting back on the field. SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton says the state’s seasons are not being canceled just yet.
“We don’t know if we’re in a position right now or even a time to cancel the season. Let’s see what happens," Singleton said Monday. "We’re going to follow, our schools are going to follow whatever the governor says. But we’re not in position at this time to decide to cancel the season. That may be inappropriate or not even warranted.”
As recent as this weekend, teams in the Low Country were playing games and hoping the season would continue. At Bluffton High School, the Bobcats hosted a softball doubleheader Saturday afternoon. Between games, the team held an impromptu Senior Day ceremony just in case the rest of the season was canceled.
“As long as they’re going to allow us to play, we’re going to give our kids the chance to keep playing," Bluffton athletic director Cody Slaughter said Saturday. "That’s what they do sports for, so we really just want to make sure that they get the opportunity to keep playing as long as possible.”
The SCHSL says they will hold another teleconference on April 2 to reassess the status of the spring sports seasons and the league’s plan moving forward.
