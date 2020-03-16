Screven County holds active shooter drill for teachers

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Schools and law enforcement must be ready for all kinds of emergencies these days. In Screven County, they took the opportunity to prepare for something more violent.
They held an active shooter drill during a teacher workday when students were out of classes.
They tested a new system where school staff can activate a lockdown remotely and report a shooter or other emergency and the exact location on the campus. Law officers rushed to campus and practiced their tactical training inside the people. School leaders like the new system and the communication it gives them.
“It gives you the location where the button was pushed or where a shooter is located,” Preston Dees with Screven County Schools. “It gives them a pinpoint location to come to without having to search every hallway.”
Several teachers served as role play victims for medical teams to practice assessing them and getting them to a hospital.
