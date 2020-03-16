St. Patrick’s Day mass at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A representative with the Catholic Diocese of Savannah confirmed to WTOC that the annual St. Patrick’s Day mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist has been canceled.
The announcement comes following a flip-flop of decisions after the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled.
Fr. Schreck and Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer originally decided to postpone the mass so it could align with the City’s new parade and festival date. Since a date wasn’t announced, Fr. Schreck and Archbishop Hartmayer the mass would continue. The decision to cancel the service was made on Monday.
